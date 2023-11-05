Carlo Ancelotti confirms Jude Bellingham injury concern from Rayo Vallecano draw

Carlo Ancelotti is unsure over an injury setback for Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid were held to a 0-0 La Liga draw at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos were unable to find a breakthroughin attack against their resilient neighbours as Rayo secured a first league point at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu since 2000.

A draw means Real Madrid remain in second place in the La Liga table with Girona remaining on top of the pile with the Catalans holding a two point lead over Ancelotti’s team.

22 – Real Madrid attempted 22 shots in this match against Rayo Vallecano. Only against Cádiz in December 2021 (36) have Real Madrid attempted more in a LaLiga match without scoring under Carlo Ancelotti. Mired. pic.twitter.com/kq8TlDKHuz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 5, 2023

The veteran Italian was frustrated at full time against Rayo and he admitted Bellingham could be sidelined despite playing on after a shoulder injury

“Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder. He will undergo medical tests tomorrow. I hope he can play on Wednesday against Braga”, he said in a post match interview.

Next on the agenda for Real Madrid is a Champions League home clash against Sporting Braga, where a home victory over the Portuguese side would guarantee their last 16 spot in 2024, with two games left, followed by a league game at home to Valencia on November 11.

Images via Getty Images.