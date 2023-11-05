Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Jude Bellingham injury concern from Rayo Vallecano draw

Carlo Ancelotti is unsure over an injury setback for Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid were held to a 0-0 La Liga draw at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos were unable to find a breakthroughin attack against their resilient neighbours as Rayo secured a first league point at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu since 2000.

A draw means Real Madrid remain in second place in the La Liga table with Girona remaining on top of the pile with the Catalans holding a two point lead over Ancelotti’s team.

The veteran Italian was frustrated at full time against Rayo and he admitted Bellingham could be sidelined despite playing on after a shoulder injury

“Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder. He will undergo medical tests tomorrow. I hope he can play on Wednesday against Braga”, he said in a post match interview.

Next on the agenda for Real Madrid is a Champions League home clash against Sporting Braga, where a home victory over the Portuguese side would guarantee their last 16 spot in 2024, with two games left, followed by a league game at home to Valencia on November 11.

Images via Getty Images.

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News