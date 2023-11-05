Barcelona’s travel plans for Shakhtar Donetsk could be disrupted following hostage situation in Hamburg

Barcelona could secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday evening. A victory over Shakhtar Donetsk would see them move nine points clear of the third-placed Ukrainian champions in Group H with just two matches remaining, meaning that they cannot be caught.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the match will be played in Hamburg, with Shakhtar as the “home” team. However, Barcelona could be in a spot of bother in regards to travelling to the German city for the match, as the only airport in Hamburg is currently closed due to an ongoing hostage situation.

As covered by MD, a man is currently holding his four-year-old daughter hostage at the airport. There is a large police presence, and as a result, the airport has been closed for the time being. Barcelona are projected to fly into Hamburg on Monday, and if the situation continued until then, they could be forced to change their plans.

First and foremost, the hope is that all parties involved in this situation can reach an amicable outcome without any escalation. For now, Barcelona officials will be keeping an eye on it.