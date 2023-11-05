Barcelona prepared to offer new contract to superstar defender

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is talk of the town at the moment, following his last-gasp winning goal against Real Sociedad on Saturday night. Araujo found the back of the net in the 93rd minute, and despite the goal initially been ruled as offside, VAR overturned the decision as the Uruguayan was level with the last man.

Araujo has undoubtedly developed into one of Barcelona’s most important players in the last 12-24 months, with many considering him to be one of the first names on the teamsheet. From the club’s perspective, they are very impressed by him, especially because he turned down bumper offers to join Liverpool and Chelsea back in 2022.

It appears that Barcelona could be set to reward Araujo in the coming weeks, with Sport saying that club officials are to consider offering him a new contract, which would include a well-earned pay rise.

In an ideal world for Barcelona, they could offer Araujo what he’s worth, although their finances will determine whether they can do so. They won’t have to worry about him leaving in the meantime, and Araujo can shown clear devotion to the Catalan club.