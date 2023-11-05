Barcelona concerned by Clement Lenglet’s loan struggles at Aston Villa

Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned over Clement Lenglet’s lack of Premier League action at Aston Villa.

La Blaugrana secured a season long loan deal to offload Lenglet to Villa, in the final days of the summer transfer window, following his return from Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu opted against retaining Lenglet on a permanent deal, despite a solid loan spell in London, as Barcelona looked to remove his salary for the 2023/24 campaign.

The move to Villa Park looked to be an ideal fit for all parties as Unai Emery wanted to add more European experience to his squad.

However, he is yet to feature in the Premier League for Emery, with Villa impressive in the opening weeks of the season, and Barcelona are now assessing their options.

As per Diario Sport, Barcelona are not considering a move to bring Lenglet back in January, with Villa also not including a purchase option in the move, but a lack of action in English football will reduce his overall transfer value.

Barcelona hope to sell the France international next summer but are concerned a lack of action will decrease their ability to broker an exit.