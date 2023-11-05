Atletico Madrid recover key player from injury ahead of Champions League clash against Celtic

Atletico Madrid have had a mixed Champions League campaign so far, having won one and drawn two of their opening three group stage matches. They will hope to add another victory on Tuesday when they host Celtic on MD4 at the Civitas Metropolitano.

In the reverse fixture, Javi Galan deputised at left wing-back with Samuel Lino injured, and it’s safe to say that the 28-year-old struggled. In the two matches since then, he has been back on the bench, with Rodrigo Riquelme playing instead.

Riquelme has done okay, but at this stage, the position looks like Lino’s to lose when he returns from the knee injury he suffered against Celta Vigo last month. Fortunately for Atletico, he is in line to return against Celtic, having returned to group training with the rest of his teammates, as per MD.

Lino has taken over the mantle well from Yannick Carrasco, and he looks to be an excellent addition to the Atletico Madrid line-up. The Celtic match may come too soon for him to start, but barring any setbacks, he could play some part, with a view to starting against Villarreal next weekend.