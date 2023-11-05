Atletico Madrid tracking Las Palmas defensive star

Atletico Madrid are ready to step up their transfer interest in Las Palmas defender Sergi Cardona at the start of 2024.

Diego Simeone has highlighted left back as a key area in need of improving in the coming months and Cardona has emerged as a solid option.

Cardona has been a first choice pick for Las Palmas, in a strong opening to his first ever La Liga campaign, including a key role in their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at the start of November.

As per previous reports, Atletico have agreed a pre-contract deal with the 24-year-old, with his contract in Gran Canaria expiring at the end of the season.

Cardona is rumoured to have caused frustration at Las Palmas, as he assesses his options, with the latest update from Mundo Deportivo claiming Atletico are ready to secure a move.

If Cardona formally rejects a renewal, Las Palmas may offer a cut price deal to Atletico, to avoid a free transfer exit next summer.