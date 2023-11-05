Alphonso Davies edging closer to Real Madrid as tension grows with Bayern Munich

Left-back has been an area of concern for Real Madrid so far this season. Fran Garcia has underperformed since arriving from Rayo Vallecano, while Ferland Mendy has been injured for much of the campaign. This has meant that Eduardo Camavinga has had to fill in on occasion, such as during the second half of last weekend’s Clasico victory.

However, club bosses are hopeful of addressing this next summer by signing Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old has been on Real Madrid’s radar for some time, and they intend to make their move at the end of the season.

With Davies’ contract at Bayern expiring in 2025, he could be available on a cut-price deal, with reports suggesting that it would cost Real Madrid just €50m to coax him away from the German champions. This looks increasingly likely as contract talks between Davies and Bayern have stalled in recent weeks.

Bild (via Diario AS) say that relations between Davies’ team and Bayern are at an all-time low right now. Specifically, the player’s agent is causing tension after remarks in the media on his client’s future, and specifically in regards to Real Madrid.

At this stage, Davies looks unlikely to renew at Bayern as he wants to become one of the club’s highest earners. If nothing is agreed between now and next summer, expect Real Madrid to make their move.