WATCH: Iago Aspas knocks over VAR monitor in frustration as Celta Vigo have late penalty overturned against Sevilla

It’s safe to say that Celta Vigo were incredibly frustrated to have not defeated Sevilla on Saturday. Rafa Benitez’s side had led courtesy of a first half goal from Carl Starfelt, but Youssef En-Nesyri’s late equaliser ensured that the Andalusians left Balaidos with a point.

Roman Tapia’s red card prior to Sevilla’s equaliser changed the game, but despite this, Celta could have still come away with the three points as they were awarded a penalty kick deep into stoppage time. However, the decision was overturned by VAR, much to the fury of the hosts.

It was too much for Celta talisman Iago Aspas, who made his feelings towards VAR very known following the full time whistle.

It’s been a very controversial day for VAR and referees. Celta Vigo’s lack of penalty comes after Omar Mascarell was sent off for an apparent foul, with replays showing that the Mallorca midfielder was actually fouled by Real Betis’ Marc Roca.