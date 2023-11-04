Remarkable 52-match streak ended by Las Palmas during Atletico Madrid defeat

It’s safe to say that Atletico Madrid were very disappointing during their defeat to Las Palmas on Friday night. The Gran Canaria-based side picked up a 2-1 victory that was fully deserved, which made things even more frustrating for Diego Simeone and his players.

The one positive for Atletico was that Alvaro Morata continued his excellent scoring form. He struck in the second half, although it turned out to be just a consolation. In the grand scheme of things, it was a rather insignificant goal, but it actually meant that ended a streak that begun back in 2019.

As per data from Cadena Cope’s Pedro Martin (via MD), Friday’s match is the first time that Atletico Madrid have lost a match that Alvaro Morata has scored in. Previously, Los Colchoneros were unbeaten in 52 matches (W46 D6) that the 30-year-old has found the back of the net, but that run was ended by Las Palmas.

The good thing for Atletico Madrid is that they can bounce back quickly. They host Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday, and a victory in that would lift spirits ahead of next weekend’s match against Villarreal, their last before the international break.