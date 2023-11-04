Real Madrid deny reports that they are in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe

With the winter transfer window less than two months away, speculation regarding Kylian Mbappe has been ramping up in recent weeks. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, and is able to sign a pre-contract agreement as early as January.

Real Madrid are hot favourites to sign Mbappe if he does leave PSG, with the French champions resigned to losing their star man. However, he has not agreed to leave yet, or at least not to join Los Blancos.

In an official statement, Real Madrid have addressed speculation over their reported interest in Mbappe, and have moved to clarify that they are not in talks with Mbappe, who is not able to discuss terms with other clubs until six months before his contract at PSG expires.

“In view of the information issued and published recently by different media, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid would like to state that these reports are categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG.”

Even though Real Madrid aren’t in talks with Mbappe now, they will almost certainly look to as soon as possible, that being the very end of December/start of January. For now, there is not very much movement otherwise.