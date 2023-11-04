Real Betis

Real Betis star Nabil Fekir makes long-awaited return after eight month injury lay-off

The last eight months have been incredibly tough for Nabil Fekir. The Frenchman tore his anterior cruciate ligament back in February, and had been out of action ever since. However, that has now changed, as he made his long-awaited return against Mallorca on Saturday.

With Real Betis leading 2-0 at the Benito Villamarin, Manuel Pellegrini opted to give Fekir the final few minutes. The Verdiblanco faithful greeted him with delight, and he was also given the captain’s armband upon entering the field of play.

Fekir’s return is a very welcome one for Betis, although his absence has not been felt as much thanks to the efforts of Isco Alarcon, who has been fantastic since joining the club in the summer. It was the former Real Madrid man that Fekir replaced when he made his comeback.

Real Betis will hope to build Fekir’s fitness up in the next few weeks, with a view to having him properly available as soon as possible. When that day comes, Pellegrini will have remarkable strength-in-depth in the attacking midfield department.

