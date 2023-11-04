Barcelona Real Sociedad

Predicted XIs: Robert Lewandowski to start as Barcelona head to Real Sociedad

Xavi is set to make changes as Barcelona face a key La Liga trip to Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana’s 2-1 El Clasico loss to Real Madrid last weekend will still be on his mind but the injury picture at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys is improving.

Dutch star Frenkie de Jong is missing, but Pedri has rejoined the squad, with the 20-year-old expected to feature from the bench in San Sebastian.

As per Marca, Xavi will make a tactical tweak from their defeat to Los Blancos and switch from a 3-4-3 system to their usual 4-3-3 set up at the Estadio Anoeta.

Robert Lewandowski’s return to full fitness is expected to bring the veteran striker back into the starting line up with Inigo Martinez dropping to the bench.

Fermin Lopez could also be handed a rest in midfield with Oriol Romeu in line to come back in.

The hosts are also predicted to make two changes with the key league starting returns of Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino.

