Memphis Depay worries Atletico Madrid as injury situation no closer to being resolved

Since the 28th of August, Memphis Depay has played just eight minutes. The Dutchman had numerous injury issues since he made the move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona back in January, and they have carried into this season.

Recent reports have suggested that Depay’s issues have stemmed from a dispute with a former personal trainer, although however things have happened, it has been a frustrating situation for all involved. The fortunate thing for Atletico is that Alvaro Morata has been in sensational form in Depay’s absence.

Atletico will need Morata to continue firing for the time being, as Carrusel Deportivo have reported that Depay is not expected to return from injury for a while yet. At this moment, no return date has been set.

❗️| Memphis Depay’s availability is still uncertain; it’s unclear when he will be able to return. 🇳🇱 [@carrusel] pic.twitter.com/TpwJJI5biO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 4, 2023

Depay has had plenty of injury issues throughout his career, and unfortunately for him and Atletico Madrid, they do not look to have eased since his move to the Spanish capital. Understandably, the club are approaching this with extreme caution.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez