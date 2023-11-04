Lionel Messi voted for Bundesliga star in 2023 Kopa Trophy

Lionel Messi secured his eighth Ballon d’Or in November 2023 but his Kopa Trophy vote has raised a few eyebrows.

Messi scooped the trophy on the back of leading Argentina to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a change in the voting criteria now focusing on the previous season, as opposed to the calendar year.

Alongside selected journalists, as picked by organisers France Football, national team coaches and captains are also allowed to vote, with Messi finishing comfortably ahead of second place Erling Haaland.

The Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the No.1 selected U21 male player is chosen exclusively by a list of former Ballon d’Or winners, including Messi.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham won the 2023 award, on the back of a sensational 12 months for club and country, as part of a superb start to life in Madrid.

However, despite Bellingham winning it by a clear margin, the England international was picked in third place by Messi.

Barcelona star Pedri was No.2 for Messi with Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala his pick for first place in the vote.

In the final rankings Musiala finished second with 2021 winner Pedri in third spot.