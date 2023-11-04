Lionel Messi confirms ‘no chance’ of Barcelona loan in 2024

Lionel Messi has firmly rejected rumours of a possible loan return to Barcelona in January.

Messi was linked with a sensational return to Catalonia at the start of the 2023/24 season after opting to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract in the French capital.

The La Blaugrana icon was available on a free transfer and Barcelona explored the possibility of bringing him back to the club.

However, due to their ongoing financial issues, there was no option to register Messi and remain in adherence to La Liga and UEFA financial rules.

Messi opted to move to MLS side Inter Miami, over a switch to Saudi Arabia, and the 36-year-old is enjoying a fine start to life in the USA.

With the MLS season currently on hiatus, Messi will not play competitive action again until 2024, and a loan to Barcelona was suggested, to allow him to retain match fitness for Argentina duty, in the months ahead.

“I could have returned to Barcelona this summer, but it was a similar situation to what happened in 2021 when I left for Paris”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“It wasn’t possible. There is no chance (of a January loan).”