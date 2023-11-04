La Liga round-up: Girona go top with comeback victory, Youssef En-Nesyri rescues point for Sevilla

MD12 of the 2023-24 La Liga season continued on Saturday with four more matches. Barcelona’s trip to Real Sociedad was the highlight fixture, but Osasuna, Girona, Real Betis, Mallorca, Celta Vigo and Sevilla were also in action.

Osasuna 2-4 Girona

Girona returned to the top of the table following an excellent comeback victory over Osasuna at El Sadar. Ivan Martin gave the Catalans the lead after 16 minutes, before two goals from Ante Budimir either side of half time had the hosts 2-1 up.

However, three goals in 20 minutes ensured Girona would take the three points. Artem Dovbyk equalised before setting up countryman Viktor Tsygankov to make it 3-2. Aleix Garcia scored the fourth in the 90th minute.

Real Betis 2-0 Mallorca

Real Betis have shot up to fifth following a comfortable victory over Mallorca at the Benito Villamarin. Willian Jose scored after seven minutes, before Omar Mascarell was controversially sent off for the visitors before half time. Ayoze Perez doubled Betis’ lead in the second period to ensure the win.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Sevilla

Celta Vigo are still yet to win at Balaidos this season after a frustrating draw at home to Sevilla. They took the lead courtesy of Carl Starfelt, but Roman Tapia’s second half red card turned the tide in the visitor’s dreiction. They would take advantage as Youssef En-Nesyri scored a late equaliser to secure a point.