Joan Laporta to miss Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League trip on medical advice

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta will not fly to Hamburg for their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on November 7.

La Blaugrana face the Ukrainian side in their fourth European clash of the season after winning the reverse fixture at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys 2-1 last month.

Shakhtar are playing their European games in Hamburg this season in accordance with ongoing UEFA safety advice due to the conflict in their home nation.

The neutral venue is just one change for Barcelona form this game with Laporta’s absence a fresh alteration for the Catalan side.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Laporta cannot currently travel by plane due to a medical condition, the details of which are not confirmed.

Laporta has travelled by train and car to other away games, including the Champions League trip to Porto in October, but a similar journey to Germany is not a feasible option, and he will remain in Spain.