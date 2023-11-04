Inter Miami agree Luis Suarez deal

Luis Suarez has moved a step closer joining Inter Miami in 2024.

Th Uruguayan international has been heavily linked with a switch to be reunited with Lionel Messi in Florida next year and a deal is almost done.

The MLS side are aiming to continue their ongoing ‘mini Barcelona’ project in the USA with Messi’s arrival followed by moves for former La Blaugrana stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Suarez has regularly hinted at his desire to become the fourth former Camp Nou star in Miami but he remains at Gremio.

The Barcelona link is strong at Inter Miami with their current head coach Tata Martino a former boss in Catalonia and he admitted in October that a swoop for Suarez is on the cards.

As per the latest update from ESPN, Gremio are ready to release Suarez from his contract in December and they have now agreed a one-year contract, with the option for a second, with the 36-year-old.