Carlo Ancelotti has full confidence in Real Madrid stars – “They are going to score goals”

Real Madrid have had a very strong season so far, failing to win just two of their matches in all competitions. Their form has been, in large parts, thanks to the performances of Jude Bellingham, who has scored 13 in 13 since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham’s goals have, to an extent, papered over the cracks for Real Madrid in an attacking sense, as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in particular have struggled to find the back of the net, although Joselu Mato has been impressive when called upon.

Carlo Ancelotti, speaking to the media (via Relevo) ahead of Sunday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, has the upmost confidence in Vinicius and Rodrygo, and even believes that they will end the season as Real Madrid’s top scorers.

“I think Rodrygo and Vinicius are going to score more goals throughout the season. They are going to score more than Bellingham and Joselu, we have no doubt about that. The important thing is that when they’re not there, there’s Bellingham and Joselu. The two of them will score without any problem – we are not in a hurry in this regard.”

There’s no doubt that Vinicius and Rodrygo are outstanding players, but their confidence in front of goal is lacking at the moment. Real Madrid will hope that it can pick up in the coming weeks.