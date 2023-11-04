Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid star could make long-awaited debut against Rayo Vallecano

There was much excitement among Real Madrid officials and supporters when the club announced the signing of Arda Guler during the summer. Barcelona had also been in for the 18-year-old, but it was Los Blancos that won the race for his signature.

However, since joining, it has been a tough period for Guler. He required surgery to fix a meniscus injury soon after arriving, which meant that he was out for about two months. To make matters worse, he then suffered another injury not long after returning, which has meant that he still hasn’t made his debut.

The good news for Real Madrid is that this could change on Sunday when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Sport), Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Guler will be in the matchday squad.

“Guler has started training with the team this week. He has recovered, but he lacks minutes. Tomorrow he will be in the squad.”

Guler’s Real Madrid debut has been incredibly long-awaited, but be could soon make it, providing Ancelotti deems it appropriate against Rayo.