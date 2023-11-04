Barcelona will allow pair to leave next summer

Just over two months after the transfer window closed, Barcelona are already thinking about their ventures in next summer’s market. It isn’t just signings that are being considered, but also departures.

Two players that are under the microscope in regards to the latter are Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso. Both are out of contract next summer, and Sport say that neither will be offered new deals, meaning that they will leave the club at the end of this season.

Both players have been on the sidelines so far this season, and have not featured in Xavi Hernandez’s plans. Alonso has been displaced by Inigo Martinez, while Roberto’s playing time has diminished because Joao Cancelo has played throughout since joining from Manchester City.

It makes sense for Barcelona to move on Roberto and Alonso. It will help their finances to have two players that are not needed off the books, although they will need to be replaced.