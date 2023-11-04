Barcelona team news vs Real Sociedad: Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde return to starting line-up

Barcelona are aiming to bounce back from their disappointing Clasico defeat last weekend as they take on Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on Saturday evening, a match that sees sixth in the La Liga table host fourth.

Xavi Hernandez has announced his starting line-up for the match, and the big news sees Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski make their returns, having been on the bench against Real Madrid.

Kounde replaces Andreas Christensen, meaning that Inigo Martinez retains his place after an impressive performance in El Clasico. Lewandowski starts in place of Ferran Torres. Interestingly, Xavi has decided to stick with the same tactic that worked so well for 60 minutes against Real Madrid, which sees Joao Cancelo playing further forward.

For Real Sociedad, Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Merino both start having recovered from knocks suffered against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored twice in that match, starts up front alongside dangerman and former Barcelona youngster Takefusa Kubo.

It should be a cracking occasion at the Reale Arena. Can Barcelona bounce back for their Clasico defeat, or will Real Sociedad keep the three points in Donostia-San Sebastian?