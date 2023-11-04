Atletico Madrid marksman open to making LA Galaxy move next summer

Alvaro Morata has been in sparkling form so far this season. His consolation goal against Las Palmas on Friday night took him to 14 for the campaign, making him one of the top scorers in Europe.

Speculation regarding Morata’s future at Atletico has never been too far away. He was heavily linked with a departure during the summer, but ended up signing a new contract on two occasions so as to ward off interest.

However, in the last few weeks, Morata has again been linked with leaving, this time to MLS side LA Galaxy, who are very interested in signing the Spanish captain for the start of the 2024 season, which begins in February. Although, as Relevo have reported, Morata himself is not interested in leaving mid-season.

Despite this, the report states that Morata would be open to discussing terms with LA Galaxy over joining next summer, although the Los Angeles-based franchise would much prefer to get him in as soon as possible. As such, this could scupper things.

For now, Morata is happy at Atletico Madrid, where his full focus will remain until the end of this season at the very least. However, after this, his future could lie elsewhere.