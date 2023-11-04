Agent of Valencia starlet fuels Premier League interested following England visit

Valencia have produced several excellent youngsters over the last few years, but perhaps none better than Javi Guerra. The 20-year-old has been fantastic since breaking on to the scene at the end of last season, and he has especially impressed during the current campaign.

With that being the case, it is unsurprising that clubs that taken an interest in him. Specifically, Relevo say that Premier League clubs are keen on signing Guerra, and to add further fuel on to this speculation, his agent has recently been in England to hold talks with multiple clubs.

However, Valencia have no interest in allowing Guerra to leave, and especially in January. He has a €100m release clause which any interested parties would have to activate in order to even have any chance of a deal being pulled off.

👀El agente de Javi Guerra estuvo en Inglaterra esta semana. El jugador es un caramelo allí y hay ‘rifa’ por él. ❌El Valencia es firme y no tiene intención de venderle. La prioridad en invierno es no perder efectivos. Más incluso que fichar. @relevo https://t.co/Rn8LNhPZ0P — Nacho Sanchis (@sanchis14) November 4, 2023

Understandably, Valencia are desperate to keep Guerra at the club for as long as possible. However, with the club’s well-known financial worries and the Premier League having a plethora of funds, it could be difficult in the long run.