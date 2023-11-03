Xavi Hernandez: “I’m not annoyed, it’s difficult for everyone to like you as Barcelona manager”

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that the consistent criticism from the press towards him and the team is normal.

Xavi was said he was pleased with how his side played in general in El Clasico, but was also critical of his side ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad, saying they lost due to their mistakes. He was asked whether he was irritated with those who claimed he was overly satisfied with their performance, and whether he though that it was fair or not.

“This is Barca. Barca is this, if we play well, we look at the result… if we win 3-0 it could be 5… it is a cultural issue of the Catalans: we always want excellence. And this is not always It is possible. This is a sport.”

“Sometimes you are not always a 10. We will seek excellence, but this is a process. Every week there is a grade. This week we are a 3 and maybe another week is an 8. Well, we’re not as good, nor as bad. I don’t allow room for complacency. I demand. There is criticism, but this is Barca. Being the Barca coach, it’s hard for everyone to like you. I’m not angry.”

It was also put to Xavi that he seemed annoyed, and that perhaps he felt the cirticism he received was not fair.

“I know where I am. I’m happy, I’m happy. I’m not angry. I’m happy, we’re on the right path… there are bumps in the season… and you have to manage it as a coach. I don’t see a problem. They are important challenges. I feel the team are capable of managing the situation, it’s only four points to the leaders of the league. At least it wasn’t a Champions League knockout.”

“I’m not upset, and even less so with you. I love you very much,” he laughed, referring to the press as a whole.

Xavi no doubt is well aware of the demands at the club, and as a key part of the side that perhaps came closest to excellence, he will also be aware of how difficult that is to reach. In part, despite their financial issues and several down years, the bar at Barcelona is probably still set where Pep Guardiola’s side left it. Ever since, teams and managers have suffered from not being able to live up to such consistent domination of their opponents.