Xavi Hernandez backs struggling Barcelona star publicly despite internal concerns

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told the media that struggling veteran Oriol Romeu is mentally strong enough to deal with a rough patch of form which has seen him slide down the pecking order.

Romeu, 32, was one of the standout performers in their opening matches, starting seven of eight. However Romeu has become a rare sight in the starting line-up these days, after some sloppy performances, the latest of which against Real Madrid.

Xavi was asked about him ahead of their clash against Real Sociedad on Friday.

“We talk to him, we make individual and group videos, just as we do with everyone… he is doing a good job. But there is competition. This is about performance. Whoever is better will play. Whoever comes on and does better will play. Whoever plays a good game will stay in the line-up. He looks mentally strong to me. He has room for improvement, like everyone, and will continue to be important for the group.”

Recently it was revealed that Romeu has been struggling with chronic knee pain due to the extra strain of playing twice a week at Barcelona, and Diario AS say that internally, there are concerns about him. Some put this purely down to the physical issues, while others within the staff maintain that the demands of the role are proving too much.

At any rate, Barcelona are on the hunt for a long-term answer to the departure of Sergio Busquets this summer, which Romeu was never supposed to be. If there is a cheap option on the market this winter, it might tempt Barcelona into a move though.

Arriving from Girona for just €3.4m, Romeu was a bargain as a rotational option for the Blaugrana, and he has shown that in some of the less demanding games, he is perfect for just that. His poorest performances have come in the absence of Frenkie de Jong, and there is no doubt that none of Barcelona’s other midfielders complement him as well as the Dutchman.