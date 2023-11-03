Tottenham Hotspur tracking 26-year-old Real Sociedad star with €60m release clause

Tottenham Hotspur have done plenty of shopping in La Liga in recent years, and they have their eye on another high-performing La Liga stalwart currently.

Real Sociedad’s form in the Champions League has been one of the stories of the season in Spain, while they look in good shape to pursue a second top four finish in a row. One of the key factors in their strong start has been Brais Mendez. The 26-year-old has been highly productive in the final third, and stands out as one of the best midfielders in Spain currently, with more and more fans tipping him for a return to the Spain side.

So far this season Brais has 5 goals and 5 assists in 14 games this season, and has replicated his incredible start to last season. He did tail off in the second half of the season last time out, but overall his numbers were some of the best in La Liga. Overall he finished with 11 goals and 8 assists in 47 games. Sport have confirmed Fichajes report that Tottenham are scouting Brais.

With a €60m release clause, unless Spurs are willing to hit that valuation, La Real are in a strong position to hold onto Brais, or get the fee they want. While the Txuri-Urdin are always willing to negotiate for the right price, the €70m fee they got for Alexander Isak, who was younger and has a higher ceiling, but was inconsistent, is evidence that La Real will hold out for a good deal.