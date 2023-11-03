Six arrests made for pitch invasion during Espanyol-Barcelona

Six arrests have been made in relation to the pitch invasion which took place last May during a match between Espanyol and Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium.

The match, which ended 4-2 to Barcelona and secured the La Liga title for the Blaugrana, was mired when Espanyol fans stormed onto the pitch and chased Barcelona players down the tunnel. As per ESPN, six arrests have been made due to causing €30k worth of damage to the stadium and a journalists’ camera. No fan made any contact with a Barcelona member of staff.

Further arrests are not ruled out, with all six male and between the ages of 23 and 46. Previously Espanyol were fined €25k and sanctioned with two home games behind closed doors, although this was reduced to one on appeal.

The incident was one of the most concerning in some time in Spanish football, and while nobody ended up being hurt, there was a genuine threat to player safety.