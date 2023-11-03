Real Sociedad tie defender down to new four-year contract

Real Sociedad have announced the contract renewal of 26-year-old left-back Aihen Munoz, who extends his stay having come through the academy.

Munoz made his debut in 2018, at the age of 21, and mentioned his pride at having torn his anterior cruciate ligament at the age of 19, and managed to come back and push on his career, as noted by MD. He will compete for the left-back spot with Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney this season, but clearly La Real see him as a long-term option there.

Munoz is one of 16 first-team players at Real Sociedad who have come through the academy system at Zubieta, and also emphasized his pride at playing for the club.

It means Sporting Director Roberto Olabe has dealt with all of the urgent contract situations in the squad this year, with the entire squad, excepting loanees Tierney and Andre Silva, tied down until at least 2025. With so many of their squad coming through the academy, the Txuri-Urdin have a competitive and financial advantage.