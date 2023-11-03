Real Sociedad’s Imanol Alguacil on area to improve against Barcelona – ‘They play differently against us’

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has asked his team to manage their way through the fatigue against Barcelona, acknowledging that while his side need to have the ball as usual, there will be times when they must defend and counter.

La Real are looking to end a torrid run at home to Barcelona, having formerly held the Reale Arena as a bogey ground for the Blaugrana. Alguacil claims this is down to the fact that Barcelona approach the games against them like they would any top team.

“Barca has respected us a lot for a long time and they come out differently against us,” Alguacil told MD.

“They like to have the ball and so do we. But we have known how to be united and get out in transitions when we have not been able to gain possession. There are going to be moments for everything, fatigue accumulates for everyone, and we have to know how to manage it,”

After conceding a late equaliser to Rayo Vallecano last weekend, Alguacil admitted La Real need to improve defensively this season. Real Sociedad were one of the best sides in Europe at home defensively last season, but so far this campaign, they have let in nine goals in seven games.

“It is true that we have conceded more goals and chances than last season, let’s see if we can improve there. With tight scores, the rivals go for it and take risks and if you don’t kill them, one can fall to them like what happened with Bebe. It’s happening a lot.”

Last season Real Sociedad beat the Blaugrana away from home, and were competing well against them at the Reale Arena, but ended up on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat. With Barcelona also struggling defensively this season, it is set up to be a fascinating clash.