Real Betis due to get star player back from injury after 8 months out

Real Betis are in for a major boost this weekend, as Nabil Fekir could return to action after eight months out.

The French international tore his anterior cruciate ligament in February against Elche last season, and it has been a long road back for Fekir, who is injury prone as it is. He had been struggling with various problems before that.

He is one of the main creative forces and goalscoring threats for Manuel Pellegrini though, and he is back in their squad for their clash against Real Mallorca this weekend.

“Fekir is good. In recent weeks he has had no problems apart from the muscle problem. He is very motivated, it is great news for the squad. For him it is especially good that, after such a long injury, he has been called up. It is great motivation for everyone,” explained Pellegrini to MD.

Naturally, Fekir will be dosed back into action after a long time out.

“We will see how he integrates because he has been away for a long time. He is not ready for 90 minutes.”

Pellegrini has an interesting puzzle to solve now with Isco Alarcon playing well and Fekir back. He had found a way to move Sergio Canales deeper in order to accommodate Fekir behind the striker, but Isco in theory occupies many of the same spaces as the Frenchman. It seems unlikely Fekir will be given more defensive duties, and thus Isco will have to recalibrate his position in order for them to coexist, unless Pellegrini drops a striker.

