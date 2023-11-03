Rayo Vallecano winger Alvaro Garcia: ‘There is no-one more humble than Falcao, he’s pure goodness’

Rayo Vallecano star Alvaro Garcia has spoken in glowing terms about Radamel Falcao, who might not be playing too much at Vallecas these days. Yet nobody is frustrated with his presence, as explained by the former Cadiz winger.

After declaring that Real Madrid left-back Fran Garcia was ‘too nice for Real Madrid’ in his interview with Diario AS, Garcia evaluated two of Rayo’s star forwards.

He praised Raul de Tomas for the way he reacted after six months sidelined. He moved to Rayo from Espanyol after the transfer deadline in September of 2022, having fallen out with Los Pericos.

“Raul is still young. What has happened was hard. Not competing for six months as happened last season is complicated. But he was exemplary. Mentally he held up very well. I don’t know how I would have done in his place. He’s a normal guy. He doesn’t act like a star. Stars don’t exist here.”

RDT has not quite hit the heights he did at Espanyol though, as he battles with Sergio Camello for a starting spot. Meanwhile their big name Colombian striker has been limited to late-game cameos in recent times, but Garcia was full of praise for him in spite of that.

“Falcao… There is no one more humble than him after everything he has done and what he has won. But he’s pure goodness. He is always in a good mood, thanking everyone and greeting them as if he had just arrived. He has been one of the best forwards in the history of football. However, he helps everyone. What’s more, when I see him he makes me reevaluate my own actions. If Falcao doesn’t get angry for staying on the bench, how can I get angry? You have to put everything in persepective in life like he does. And I’m telling you that everywhere we go, there are Colombians who want to take a photo with him, a signature… whatever.”

“His birthday celebrations, for example. Celebrated it with us. He spends the money and is delighted to do so. I remember he took us around Madrid to dinner with all his family and friends. Really, everything that surrounds El Tigre is very good. We gave him a hamper of gourmet products of cheese, ham, wine, oil….”

Falcao is much-loved by both Atletico and Rayo fans, and seems to be at home in the Spanish capital. His contract is up at the end of this season, and while some thought he might leave Rayo this summer, he is clearly still having a positive impact.