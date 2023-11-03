Paris Saint-Germain to accept Kylian Mbappe departure to Real Madrid after agreement to forego €100m

Paris Saint-Germain are coming round to the idea of losing Kylian Mbappe for free, as per the latest coming out of France.

The French forward is out of contract next summer, and there is growing confidence within Madrid again that he will end up at Real Madrid next summer, without Los Blancos having to pay PSG a penny.

According to L’Equipe, via Diario AS, a renewal for Mbappe cannot be ruled out, but PSG are no longer in such desperation to bring in money for their brightest star. That is due to the fact that Mbappe agreed to forego up to €100m in loyalty bonuses and target-based bonuses. This was part of the agreement that saw him return to the side after he was exiled from the first team. By not making it such a financial disaster for the Parisians, they are less likely to give Mbappe such a hard time, while he has remained silent on his future in recent months.

It is impossible to tell how things will play out, given Madrid-based media were briefed that Mbappe would sign with them two years ago, and only in mid-June did Mbappe U-turn on his future. Yet increasingly it seems hard to imagine him turning down Los Blancos once more.