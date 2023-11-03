Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe already has number set aside for him at Real Madrid

While the digital trail following Kylian Mbappe has been quieter in recent months, increasingly reports are emerging that Real Madrid believe they will end up snagging arguably the best striker in the world.

This week a report surfaced claiming that internally there is confidence that Mbappe will be arriving from Paris Saint-Germain next summer on a free. El Chiringuito claim that the deal is expected to be done too, and Paco Buyo has said that Mbappe will wear the number 10 shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

🚨 LO DICE @Francisco_Buyo, el que MEJOR CONOCE a AL-KHELAIFI. 🚨 🐢 "La próxima temporada, Mbappé llevará el '10' del Real Madrid". 📺 #ChiringuitoMbappe 📺 pic.twitter.com/ULNEgul3Ku — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 3, 2023

Presumably this means that Luka Modric is not in their plans for next season, the incumbent holder of the number. Modric, 38, has seen his importance to the team dramatically reduced, and while he has always ended the season as a starter in his veteran years, it appears more likely than ever that the Croatian will end his stay at Real Madrid by the end of the season. The fact Vinicius Junior wears Mbappe’s customary number 7, may also be a factor.