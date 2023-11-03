Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez highlighted two key issues to players in Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan was not the only one who was critical of his side against Real Madrid last weekend, after Real Madrid won 2-1 at Montjuic. Ahead of Gundogan’s clear the air talks with the squad, Xavi Hernandez spoke to them about the errors they made in the match, despite telling the press after the Clasico that if one side deserved to win, it was them.

Xavi reviewed the match the following day, and spoke to his squad about the mistakes they made, as per MD. There were two key areas he noted that caused them issues: their finishing in the first half, or their inability to take advantage of their superiority, and their inability to react to Los Blancos’ pressure in the final half hour.

It’s impossible to know how detailed or what Xavi specifically mentioned about these two problems, but they are rather obvious conclusions to draw. The mark of improvement will be seen against Real Sociedad, if Barcelona are capable of wrestling control back from the Basque side, should they lose it, before it damages them.