Atletico Madrid star on Juventus agenda to replace veteran defender – Andrea Berta facing gauntlet

Atletico Madrid Sporting Director has a busy few months ahead as a number of players are out of contract next summer, as the vultures are beginning to circle.

At Juventus, Tuttomercato say that Alex Sandro is on his way out of the Bianconeri next summer, and they are looking for a replacement. One of the candidates to replace him is Atletico Madrid central defender Mario Hermoso, who fits the bill as a left-footed defender, capable of playing out from the back.

Hermoso, 28, has become key again for Diego Simeone in 2023, but is out of contract next summer, and there has been little talk of a renewal. Previous talks have been tricky between the two, with Hermoso demanding more money.

The former Espanyol defender is just one of eight players out of contract next summer. While Koke Resurreccion is expected to renew, and Alvaro Morata has reportedly done so (it is yet to be made official), the likes of Axel Witsel, Vitolo, Ivo Grbic, Stefan Savic and Cesar Azpilicueta are also out of contract next summer. While only Savic has been a regular in the line-up, it is a significant amount of players to lose without compensation.