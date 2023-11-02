Zinedine Zidane emerges as target for Manchester United as pressure builds on Erik Ten Hag

Zinedine Zidane has been out of work since leaving his role as head coach of Real Madrid, for the second time, back in 2021. However, he could soon find himself in contention for a return to the dugout.

Zidane has been linked with the manager’s position at Manchester United in the past, and once again, he appears to have emerged as a candidate. The Times say that current head coach Erik Ten Hag is “on thin ice” after a poor run of form this season, and Zizou is being lined up as a possible successor by the Premier League club’s hierarchy.

The report states that Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is also a target for Man United, although Zidane is probably more likely to be the best candidate in the club’s supporters’ eyes. However, it is just speculation at this stage.

Zidane has also been linked with a third spell at Real Madrid in recent weeks, with Carlo Ancelotti expected to depart the club next summer. However, he could well be off the market by the time the Italian leaves, if he does end up at Man United.