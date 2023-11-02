WATCH: Real Madrid starlet Endrick scores incredible brace to inspire three-goal comeback for Palmeiras

Future Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe has had a tough second season in the professional game, losing his starting spot for a spell, and admitting that the media spotlight has gotten to him. While by any other 17-year-old’s standards it has been a strong campaign, there has been concern about his form at various points, but on Wednesday evening he reminded Madridistas just why Los Blancos spent €40m (rising to €60m in variables) on the teenager.

Botafogo went 3-0 up in a top of the table clash with Palmeiras, following goals from Carlos Eduardo, Tche Tche and Junior Santos within 36 minutes. Knowing that victory would all but knock Palmerias out of contention for the title race, Endrick would then pull one back through Endrick Felipe following a remarkable darting run through the defence.

Palmeiras looked for all the world as if their title hopes were done last night. 3-0 down to Botafogo after 36 minutes, a brilliant Endrick brace inspired them to a sensational comeback, winning the match 4-3 in stoppage time.#Endrick #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/E9uVkTfsI5 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 2, 2023

With just 15 minutes to go, Adryelson would be sent off for Botafogo, but Tiquinho then had the chance to seal it in the 83rd minute through a Tiquinho penalty. That was saved by Weverton, and just a minute later, Endrick showed incredible composure to dummy a defender and grab a second.

In the final minute of normal time, Jose Manuel Lopez would grab the equaliser at the back post, and then in the 93rd minute, Murilo Cerqueira scored the winner to keep their title hopes alive.

Botafogo sit three points clear of Palmeiras with a game in hand, but will know they could have been nine with the chance to make it 12. As it stands, Endrick will have the chance to end his final full Serie A campaign with the title. His goals were evidence of the remarkable talent he has within.