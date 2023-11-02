WATCH: Japan star Takefusa Kubo wins heartwarmer of the month for interaction with child

Real Sociedad and Japan star Takefusa Kubo has won many fans with his genuine interviews, personality and humour over the past 12 months. As the Copa del Rey exposed some of the game’s best players to humble grounds this week, Kubo was once again the protagonist of a rather charming incident.

La Real secured a narrow 1-0 away win to Bunol on Wednesday night, with Carlos Fernandez grabbing the only goal of the game in the 67th minute.

Famous for ‘La Tomatina’ festival involving thousands of kilograms of tomatoes being thrown at each other, the small Valencian town hosted La Real at the 3,000 capacity Estadio Beltran Baguena.

One young fan had the temerity to ask Kubo, who did not get on, for his shirt. However he had a sweet response, returning a bag of popcorn to Kubo to eat on the bus back home.

Quite possibly the best video you'll see this week. A small fan gets Takefusa Kubo's shirt in exchange for a bag of popcorn – 'For the bus'. 📹 @relevo #aurrerareala pic.twitter.com/NjRH63l5k4 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 2, 2023

With fans often increasingly distanced from star players, Kubo’s willingness to entertain the young fan was a reassuring show of humanity.