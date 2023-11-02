Two La Liga clubs interested in Las Palmas starlet with €10m release clause

Pau Ferrer is one of the brightest prospects currently in the Las Palmas setup. The 19-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team for the last few weeks, and he would score his first senior goal in the 3-0 victory over CD Manacor in the Copa del Rey earlier this week.

Ferrer also provided the assist for Alberto Moleiro’s goal against Manacor, and he produced an all-around excellent performance. Alongside his first team strike, he has also scored 11 goals in just seven matches with Las Palmas’ B team.

As a result, clubs have taken notice of the teenager, with Relevo reporting that two clubs in La Liga have made contact with Las Palmas over a possible move. However, the Gran Canaria-based side are under no pressure to sell Ferrer, as he has a €10m release clause.

Las Palmas head coach Garcia Pimienta had hoped to count on Ferrer for Friday’s match against Atletico Madrid, but he has been ruled out. The club as a whole will hope that the player remains for another few years at least, although it could be difficult for this to be the case.