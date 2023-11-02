The sign that is giving Real Madrid confidence that Kylian Mbappe will join in 2024

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have the opportunity to end one of the most tiresome transfer sagas in the history of football in just eight months time. Los Blancos are confident that it will have a happy ending.

Mbappe has turned Real Madrid down on three occasions, but Real Madrid are confident that the fourth time will be a charm for them, as per Marca. While few within the club are willing to talk about it, as they do not want to create any expectation, there is a quiet confidence that Mbappe will be with them this time next year. Mbappe’s silence in recent months has also been taken as promising.

The feeling is that he will sign with Real Madrid on a free from Paris Saint-Germain, even if the Parisian side maintain hope of convincing him to either stay, or at the very least extend his contract.

One of the chief factors behind Real Madrid’s confidence is the players. Within the dressing room, the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde are all convinced that he will join next season, and are already discussing how they might set up with the Frenchman in the side. The likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo have also spoken publicly about the fact they are looking forward to playing with him.

If the move does come off, it will be a veritable embarassment of riches for the Real Madrid manager, be it Carlo Ancelotti or otherwise. In recent times it has come across as a more sensible football club, but looking at the young stars coming through, Mbappe could set off another era of Galacticos at the Santiago Bernabeu.