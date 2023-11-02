Sergio Ramos could miss The Great Derby as further details of injury issue are revealed

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Sergio Ramos had suffered a calf injury, which ruled him out of Sevilla’s Copa del Rey fixture on Wednesday. Head coach Diego Alonso confirmed the injury, although failed to say how long the veteran defender would be out of action for.

Instead, Marca have revealed the severity of Ramos’ injury. They say that the calf complaint is expected to keep him out of action for the next two weeks, which would mean that he would miss matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and Arsenal in the Champions League.

Furthermore, Ramos may also miss his first Great Derby in 18 years, as Sevilla take on Real Betis in their final match before the final international break of 2023. The 37-year-old will be desperate to feature, being a boyhood Sevilla fan, so he is most likely be pushing to be fit for that match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Ramos has been a mainstay for Sevilla since returning to the club in September, although they will have to do without him for the next two matches at least, which is a big blow.