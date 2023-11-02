Real Madrid to shop star in January, player unconvinced by move

Real Madrid are often quiet in the January transfer window, with Los Blancos rarely making moves mid-season. However they will look to lose one of their squad this winter, as per the latest in Madrid.

Last December Real Madrid confirmed a deal to sign Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras, but he will not join until July of 2024. It has been several years since an established member of the first-team squad was signed or sold during winter months.

However Relevo say that Los Blancos will look to bring offers to the table for French defender Ferland Mendy. Already last summer Real Madrid looked for an exit route for the left-back, but the only firm offer came from Saudi Arabia – one that doesn’t convince Mendy.

Real Madrid will be on the hunt for potential destinations again this winter, having made up their mind on him. Mendy has played just 389 minutes this season, without great impact, and for the past two years has been in and out of the side with injuries, making him an unreliable option for Carlo Ancelotti.

From the player’s perspective, he remains set on seeing out his contract until 2025 as things stand, meaning that the club must find an attractive destination for the Frenchman.

With Fran Garcia arriving in the summer from Rayo Vallecano, Alphonso Davies is the summer signing planned for next year, who will become the de facto first-choice there, leaving Mendy without much room for manoeuvre.

It has been something that Los Blancos have struggled with in the past. The likes of Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard remained at the club long past their utility on rewarding contracts, with Real Madrid struggling to extract them. At the age of 28, if Mendy could stay fit, he could end up as a cheap solution for a big team, but few sides will be willing to match the money he is on at Real Madrid, bearing that risk in mind.