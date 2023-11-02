Real Madrid to have trio of key players back for Barcelona clash after recovering from knocks

The big match-up in MD12 will see Real Sociedad host Barcelona at the Reale Arena on Saturday. Both teams have been on good form so far this season, and the game promises to be an excellent occasion.

La Real will fancy their chances of inflicting another defeat on Barcelona, who lost to Clasico rivals Real Madrid last weekend, and the Basque side will been boosted by the returns of Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea and Igo Zubeldia, who have all been struggling with discomfort this week.

MD say that all three have shaken off their knocks and will be included in Imanol Alguacil’s matchday squad, which is a big boost for La Real’s chances of defeating last season’s La Liga champions.

Real Sociedad will also have Alex Remiro, Hamari Traore, Aihen Munoz, Brais Mendez, Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal at full fitness, as they all did not featured in the Copa del Rey victory against Bunol on Wednesday. Equally, Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand only featured for 10 minutes, so they will also be fresh.