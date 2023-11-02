Real Madrid confirm new five-year-deal for 22-year-old star

Real Madrid have secured a second major contract renewal this week, tying down Rodrygo Goes to a new five-year deal.

The Brazilian arrived in 2019 for a fee of €45m as a 19-year-old with plenty of expectation. Now three seasons later, Rodrygo is in his first campaign as an established starter, with 179 games and 39 goals to his name. He has also been important in eight titles that Real Madrid have won during that time, including two La Liga titles and a Champions League.

He is tipped to lead the new generation of young talent with Vinicius Junior, who renewed earlier in the week, and Jude Bellingham, going forward. He will have a release clause of €1b, as is the case for the majority of the squad these days.

Deals for Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Eder Militao are expected to follow, with the timing of the announcement the only matter in question, as per Diario AS.

Rodrygo certainly has the talent to define an era at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he will always have his place in their history, after scoring crucial goals in their 2022 European triumph. There have been some questions asked as to whether he will continue to start in the event that Kylian Mbappe arrives, but that will be a problem for the manager to resolve.