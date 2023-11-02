Real Madrid bosses concerned by key position, signing could arrive to rectify issues

Real Madrid have had an excellent season so far, although that has not stopped concerns growing in the board level of the club. Specifically, hierarchy members are worried about a particular position in the first team.

Perhaps surprisingly, it’s not striker, but rather centre-back. As per Diario AS, Real Madrid bosses are concerned about the number of uncertainties in the position. This includes the under-par performances of David Alaba this season, as well as speculation regarding the future of captain Nacho Fernandez. Furthermore, there are concerns about whether Eder Militao will be as good as he was pre-ACL injury.

The report also states that there is worry in regards to Rafa Marin and Jesus Vallejo, who are on loan at Alaves and Granada respectively this season. The latter is especially expected to not to be good enough for the first team.

All of these has led Real Madrid to look into signing a new centre-back, hence the recent links to Goncalo Inacio. It will be interesting to see how these situations develop over the next few months.