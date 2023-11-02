Real Betis must lower their demands if they are to receive fee for former Barcelona star

It is looking increasingly likely that Juan Miranda will leave Real Betis. The left-back sees his contract expire at the end of the season, and a renewal is not on the cards at this stage.

One of the clubs interested in signing Miranda is AC Milan. The Serie A giants have been long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, and they are making arrangements for his arrival. However, when that happens is still to be determined.

Milan want to sign Miranda in January, although as Tuttosport (via SempreMilan) have reported, they are unprepared to meet Betis’ €10m asking for a player that they can get for free six months later.

It means that Real Betis will need to reduce their demands if they want to receive some sort of fee for Miranda. Alternatively, they may well decide to keep him for the second half of this season, where he would be a valuable tool for Manuel Pellegrini.

As well as Milan, Barcelona will also be keeping an eye on Miranda’s situation. They have a 40% sell-on clause, so will be hoping for a January sale. At this stage, that looks somewhat unlikely.

