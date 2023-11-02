Luis Suarez in talks to join Inter Miami, reunion with Lionel Messi on the cards

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all joined Inter Miami earlier this year, in what was a Barcelona reunion. The trio helped the Florida-based franchise win the Leagues Cup, although they were unsuccessful in their efforts to qualify for the season-ending MLS play-offs.

It means that Inter Miami won’t play again until February, and already, attention has turned to off-season transfers. The big move that they appear to be making involves Luis Suarez, who has been heavily linked with joining his former Barcelona teammates at the MLS side.

As per MD, various sources have reported that Suarez is already in talks with Inter Miami. He is heavily expected to leave current club Gremio at the end of the year, which would pave the way for him to link up with Messi, Busquets and Alba once again.

That Messi-Suarez link-up could be deadly for Inter Miami, especially if the pair can get anyway close to how they played together at Barcelona.