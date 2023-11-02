Lionel Messi picks out favourite goal of his career from 821 options

Inter Miami star, Barcelona legend, and Argentine deity Lionel Messi rarely speaks about his own achievements, but has been talked into revealing his favourite goal in a recent interview.

The World Cup-winner picked up his eighth Ballon d’Or on Monday, a record, and when asked if he was the greatest ever, responded that he did not think of himself that way.

It’s certainly a debate that will be pulled apart for decades to come. Fans of his in particular may also debate which was the best goal of his 821 (and counting), but Messi himself has declared in an interview with France Football.

¿El gol de Messi que más le gusta a él? Este contra Real Madrid en el Bernabéu (con gran asistencia de Sergio Busquets).pic.twitter.com/3Wu5zIiBbcpic.twitter.com/unDmt3zz5a — VarskySports (@VarskySports) November 1, 2023

“I always say that the most special goals are the important ones. To have scored a goal in the Champions League final or to have scored in the World Cup final is very special.”

“A goal that I always remember and that I really like because of what it meant, is the goal I scored against Real Madrid when we beat them 0-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League semi-finals. But, to tell you one, I would stick with that one.”

The goal which came in 2011 would ultimately send Barcelona on their way to their second Champions League final in three years under Pep Guardiola – a final which would in turn seal their place in the pantheon of great football teams.

For many that goal remains one that provokes more disbelief than any of his others. Particularly for where he starts the move, and seemingly squeezes through gaps that don’t exist, it is hard to pick out too many defensive errors, rather Messi’s run is just that good.