Kylian Mbappe to earn eye-watering amount if he joins Real Madrid, would be club’s highest earner

It is looking increasingly likely that Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. He has yet to discuss a new contract with the French champions, and with his current deal expiring next summer, he could well be on his way out.

If that proves to be the case, the expectation is that he will end up at Real Madrid. Florentino Perez has been after Mbappe for years, and he could soon be about to land his man.

In less than two months, Mbappe is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, and according to El Chiringuito, he will be offered an eyewatering amount of money to join. The report states that he would net €35m per season if he were to make the move to the Spanish capital.

🚨 "MBAPPÉ va a cobrar 35 MILLONES de euros netos en el MADRID". ℹ️ La información de @jpedrerol sobre Mbappé anoche en @elchiringuitotv. pic.twitter.com/etCZorqU0x — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 2, 2023

Mbappe would comfortably be Real Madrid’s highest earner if he were to receive that salary, ahead of the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior. However, for one of the best players in the world, top dollar must be paid, and Perez will have no problems in shelling this out.